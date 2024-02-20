Dewan Architects + Engineers
With 40 years of multidisciplinary experience spanning architecture, engineering, interior design, master planning, sustainability, and construction supervision, Dewan Architects + Engineers has delivered excellence across its broad portfolio of projects covering multiple sectors.
Technology is at the core of the company’s services, empowering it to realize significant benefits and take on prestigious projects, including a major component of Triple Bay in Saudi Arabia – the Triple Bay Yacht Club.