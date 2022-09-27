Centre of Excellence for Smart Construction
By bringing government, policy-makers, industry and academia together, the CESC focuses on driving innovation in the construction industry through 3 themes: productivity and performance, sustainability and well-being. This has led to initiatives such as the development of the national smart construction guideline for the UAE and focusing on skilling new and current practitioners through collaborations with universities, master programmes and an engineering doctorate. The aim is to standardise the industry for performance while driving innovation.