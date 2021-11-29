Autodesk at COP26

At Autodesk, we have a vision for a better world – designed and made for all. The amount of data is accelerating exponentially. We believe harnessing these data will help our customers make better decisions and create positive impact at scale. The data will enable customers to leverage automation to streamline work and generate insights – saving time, money and reducing waste.

At this pivotal time in human history which will require significant global action, we embrace the critical goals of COP26: securing Net Zero by mid-century, protecting communities and habitats, mobilising finance to these ends, and working together. We believe technology plays a crucial role in this global race to combat climate change. Want to learn more about how we are working together with our partners, our industries and our customers to accelerate positive impact around the world? Read below.