Autodesk at COP26

Image of Amy Bunszel, Executive Vice President, Autodesk Architecture, Engineering and Construction Design Solutions

To drive immediate global action on climate, we must leverage technology

At Autodesk, we have a vision for a better world – designed and made for all. The amount of data is accelerating exponentially. We believe harnessing these data will help our customers make better decisions and create positive impact at scale. The data will enable customers to leverage automation to streamline work and generate insights – saving time, money and reducing waste.

At this pivotal time in human history which will require significant global action, we embrace the critical goals of COP26: securing Net Zero by mid-century, protecting communities and habitats, mobilising finance to these ends, and working together. We believe technology plays a crucial role in this global race to combat climate change. Want to learn more about how we are working together with our partners, our industries and our customers to accelerate positive impact around the world? Read below.

Our engagement

We empower innovators everywhere with design and make technology to achieve the new possible, and design and make a better world for all. A more sustainable, resilient, and equitable world.

Autodesk's Impact Strategy

Autodesk’s impact commitment

To accelerate positive impact at scale - in partnership with our customers and their industries - Autodesk is committed to enable better energy and material choices to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This reduction will help accelerate the design and make of products and places that are safer, healthier, and more resilient, while advancing equity and access to help people learn, adapt, and prosper.

Video: our commitment toward COP26

Our commitment to COP26

"COP26 affords the opportunity to showcase how technology can transform industries, and help them to achieve their sustainable goals. Together we can build a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable world designed and made for all." - Joe Speicher, Acting Head of Sustainability & Foundation, Autodesk

Autodesk at COP26

Autodesk was one of the Sponsors for the 12th Sustainable Innovation Forum (SIF), the largest multi-stakeholder forum which convened at COP26, six years after 196 world leaders signed the historic Paris Agreement.

Big Tech and Climate Action

Joe and other panelists from Geotab and SAP, discuss the role of 'big tech' and digital innovation on climate. How can we capitalize on the potential of technology to decarbonize sectors? How can successful collaboration and partnerships maximize technology's impact for climate action?

Resilient Infrastructure

When the construction and infrastructure industries on both land and sea adopt innovative technology and thinking, they have the capability to build truly resilient communities. Delivering that technology will help people adapt, grow, and prosper alongside increasing levels of automation.

Green Construction

Jim Lynch, SVP and General Manager, Autodesk, and David Benjamin, Director of AEC Industry Futures, Autodesk

Working together is essential for governments, businesses and society to rise to the challenges of climate change. This fireside chat will address how a collective effort can leverage technology to accelerate urgent transformation and help build a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient world.

Rising to the Challenge of Zero Carbon Buildings – a Lifestyle Approach

Anthony Ruto, Director of Research and Engineering, Autodesk

How can the private and public sectors work together to bring down the cost of adoption, advance infrastructure required for low-carbon alternatives and invest transformation?

Sustainable Innovation Forum 2021

In the news

ipcc climate report

Climate report: the good, the bad, and the opportunity to seize

This August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the first chapter of its Sixth Assessment Report. Autodesk continues to follow insights and apply learnings from the IPCC to our own Impact Strategy.

Autodesk and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Autodesk joins the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

By joining the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Autodesk gains insights while collaborating to develop strategies aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Marching Together

    CARBON MANAGEMENT

    The path to net-zero carbon

    With megafires and catastrophic floods happening at an alarming pace, learn how the design and build industry is working to achieve net-zero carbon and get insights from six projects from around the world aiming for net-zero carbon.

    RESILIENCE

    How technology helps build global water resilience

    When “once in a lifetime” weather events happen every few months, it’s clear that traditional risk-management techniques aren’t enough. Learn how Veolia Water Technologies is fortifying future water resilience.

    CIRCULARITY

    Following nature’s lead to create circular cities

    How can cities prepare to be more sustainable for the future? Going circular requires civic leadership and creative vision, using nature as a model to create circular cities, minimizing waste and pollution and reducing, recycling, and reusing.

Accelerating industry transformation

Autodesk advances industries through cross‑sector collaboration, policy advocacy, and by catalyzing innovation between and beyond industries.

  • Policy, innovation, infrastructure in the climate debate

    Beyond denial and fear in the climate debate

    Climate change is no longer under debate. Developing impactful solutions starts with investing in policy, clean energy, and smart, sustainable power initiatives.


  • Manufacturing and construction must embrace digital sustainability

    Manufacturing and construction must embrace digital sustainability

    New research shows that the paths to net zero, resilience, and digital transformation frequently intersect. Across industries, those points of convergence can be stepping stones to new business opportunities.


