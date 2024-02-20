The AMAALA megaproject comprises three key components: Triple Bay, The Coastal Development, and The Island. Phase One of Triple Bay is well underway and scheduled for completion in 2025. It will comprise eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotel keys. Over 300 contracts have been awarded to date, worth in excess of 6.6 billion riyals (US $1.76 billion).

“Designed to elevate the very best in travel, AMAALA will stand out as an ultra-luxury destination, and the first global integrated family wellness destination, which will curate transformative personal journeys inspired by arts, wellness and the purity of the Red Sea. State-of-the-art facilities and an attractive year-long events calendar will ensure AMAALA is a distinctive wellness destination worldwide,” remarked AMAALA’s Antonio Javier Garcia Serrano.

A major component of Triple Bay is Triple Bay Yacht Club. Designed by HKS, it is poised to become an iconic fixture within the bay area once it is completed in 2024.