For more than 20 years, ALEC has consistently evolved and grown to become a trusted partner for the execution of complex and iconic construction projects. The company builds and provides construction solutions to exceed their clients’ expectations for quality, safety, functionality, and aesthetics.



In this episode of Industry Spectrum, Autodesk's Naji Atallah speaks to ALEC's Director of Construction, Sean McQue and their Innovation Manager, Imad Itani about how the company’s culture of innovation is instrumental to the success of their business and the projects they deliver, such as the world-record breaking One Za'abeel Tower in Dubai.