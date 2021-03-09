DOWNLOAD THE SLIDESHARE

Precision & predictability: Improve your bottom line with BIM

Begin your journey from 2D to BIM

Construction is a high-risk industry, and project success relies heavily on a successful planning and preconstruction phase. Using tools in the Autodesk Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Collection, you can:

  • Enhance project quality and reduce rework
  • Deliver on time, on budget by avoiding costly delays
  • Win more work and build a project pipeline through competitive differentiation

Meet your schedule and budget commitments: use accurate duration and resource planning to keep things moving on time, and build reliable estimates while reducing material waste.

Integrated BIM workflows allow you to reduce rework in the field: with multidisciplinary clash detection and detailed construction modelling, you're able to solve problems digitally before you break ground. 

Stand out from your competition by creating information rich models that boost your bid efficiency and help you communicate better with clients.

Riad Bsaibes, CEO of Amana Investments explains the advantages of modular construction technology, and how it helped them win a project with The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC).

