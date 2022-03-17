The latest MEED Smart Visions Report focuses on the digital transformation of the government sector in the Middle East.

1) It interrogates the role of data and digital solutions in allowing governments to work smarter and more efficiently.

2)Digital twins, BIM, GIS and government-led mandates ensure that they are able to consistently deliver infrastructure projects in ways which are more collaborative and intelligent.

3)Case studies demonstrate the efficiencies of adopting digital solutions in project planning and delivery.