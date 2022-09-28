LUXURY FRONTIERS
Luxury Frontiers is an award-winning, international architecture and design firm with offices in Johannesburg and San Francisco, specialising in high-end, light-on-earth hospitality builds across the globe. The company was established in 2011 by Graeme Labe and today boasts a diverse team of over 40 professionals, with experience spanning from resort development, design, and project management to marketing and lodge operations. The firm's rapid growth from a small South African business to a market leader on the international stage stems from a passion for sustainable design and the desire to enrich people's lives through experiential travel.
"The leadership team has collectively planned and developed luxury resorts and tented projects for more than 100 years, providing a unique global perspective and a deep knowledge of upmarket resort development, design, marketing, and management,” says Graeme Labe, Principal and Managing Director of Luxury Frontiers.
In 2018, the team at Luxury Frontiers embarked on the vision that today is known as Camp Sarika by Amangiri. This development is North America’s first all-weather, year-round tented camp, set within the dramatic landscape of Southern Utah. Featuring 10 luxury tents ranging from 1 to 2 bedrooms, nestled into the canyon, Camp Sarika blends in seamlessly with its natural surroundings while standing out in terms of advanced designs and architectural individuality.
More recently, the Babanango Travellers Camp in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa is set to open this year. Situated in the Babanango Game Reserve, Travellers Camp is the ideal spot for nature lovers who enjoy experiencing Africa’s wilderness at grassroots level.
Image courtesy of Luxury Frontiers
With offices spanning South Africa and the United States, the team at Luxury Frontiers is used to facing the challenges associated with collaborating between geographically dispersed teams.
"Tracking and managing project processes through Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro bridged the gap between dispersed teams, allowing for smoother and more effective collaboration, which saved time for all involved," says Labe.
For both of these projects, Luxury Frontiers’ primary goal was to reduce redundancies, reworks, and streamline collaboration between teams to ensure deliverables were executed on time and with ease.
To ensure that teams where able to work effectively from various remote locations, Luxury Frontiers harnessed the powers of Autodesk's solutions for the built environment which included, Autodesk Revit, BIM Collaborate Pro, and 3DS Max. From design to visualisation and collaboration, these tools have been pivotal in successfully managing these two intensive projects seamlessly according to Labe.
By working with BIM Collaboration Pro, supplied by our Autodesk Gold Partner in South Africa, we were able to reduce redundancies. The efficiency afforded by the technology allowed our team to spend less time on current projects and take on additional projects, which had an overall positive effect on our bottom line."
—Graeme Labe, Head of Design and Development, Luxury Frontiers
Image courtesy of Luxury Frontiers
Labe also attributes the company’s success in delivering these two projects to the significant support received from Baker Baynes. Through software training and technical support, BIM Collaborate Pro allowed Luxury Frontiers to grow its business by driving efficiencies in its project workflow.
Now, collaborating on projects with teams around the world is no longer a hassle but a positive experience for the teams involved. “We can’t imagine a world without these products, and now they are an integral part of our workflow,” says Labe.
