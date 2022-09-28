"The leadership team has collectively planned and developed luxury resorts and tented projects for more than 100 years, providing a unique global perspective and a deep knowledge of upmarket resort development, design, marketing, and management,” says Graeme Labe, Principal and Managing Director of Luxury Frontiers.

In 2018, the team at Luxury Frontiers embarked on the vision that today is known as Camp Sarika by Amangiri. This development is North America’s first all-weather, year-round tented camp, set within the dramatic landscape of Southern Utah. Featuring 10 luxury tents ranging from 1 to 2 bedrooms, nestled into the canyon, Camp Sarika blends in seamlessly with its natural surroundings while standing out in terms of advanced designs and architectural individuality.

More recently, the Babanango Travellers Camp in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa is set to open this year. Situated in the Babanango Game Reserve, Travellers Camp is the ideal spot for nature lovers who enjoy experiencing Africa’s wilderness at grassroots level.