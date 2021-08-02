Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters was inspired by a casual family moment in 2016. Blessing Amidu, along with her kids, came up with the original characters and their antics and thus began the journey to turn Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters into a movie that would become the first feature-length animation to be produced in Nigeria. After an unsuccessful first attempt to produce the movie, Amidu founded Hot Ticket Productions in 2017. As it was a self-funded project, she chose to have more control over who worked on the project and employed trainer and animator Adebisi Adetayo as the movie’s director, to bring the animation to life. Adetayo who was Director for LBMM is also lead animator for 32ad (Academy Of Art And Design), an independent visual production company based in Nigeria.

“It was no easy task to get the movie off the ground; it took a long time to get the right people with the right skills to get the job done,” says Adetayo. It was hard to find people with the right balance of skill, commitment and integrity. "The biggest challenges we find with productions in Nigeria are the expertise needed to complete the project,” says Adetayo, who also is an Autodesk Licensed Instructor. Because we don’t have many animation schools that offer accreditation here, it’s vital for us to train the people that work with us.