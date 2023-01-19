The Swiss International School in Dubai (SISD) is a top international boarding school that caters to pupils from kindergarten to the 6th grade. The construction brief for the school and sports facilities demanded the highest building specifications, the best materials, and the most efficient green energy solutions. This included the unique and innovative construction standard called Minergie. This Swiss construction standard focusses on the comfort of the occupants who will be working or residing in a building. It also considers the energy efficiency of the building, quality of the construction and the preservation value of the building as a whole. The Swiss International School in Dubai (SISD) has proudly achieved this coveted certification and is the first to do so within the UAE, in fact, it’s the first such certification for any such cooled environment worldwide.

The DSA were the design architect and lead consultant for this project, which meant that they were ultimately responsible for every stage of the project. This included all disciplines such as engineering, landscaping, interior design (from concept design through to fully detailed documentation), site supervision, and, ultimately, the handover to the Swiss International School in Dubai.

"The design and construction were carried out in phases under a design and build procurement model. Phases 1 and 2 were both completed in just 10 months. Impressively we also saw massive efficiencies in design and coordination thanks to the design team's full collaboration through BIM software combined with the materials and construction methodology used." Peter Davison, Managing Director (Middle East).