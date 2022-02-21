BIM for Smart Airports

Register now!
Register now!
Thank you for registering for this exclusive session for Airport Authority of India. You will receive a link to join this session in your email. We look forward to seeing you there.
The aviation sector is growing at a rapid pace where modern airports are being planned across the country. Modern technologies like BIM, AI/Machine Learning and Digital Twin will help fuel this growth and build the infrastructure of the future. Leveraging BIM will help minimize rework and improve collaboration on design, construction, retrofit and maintenance of New and Existing Airports.
Join us for this session in which we will present Autodesk’s Connected BIM Workflows for Design , Construction and Operation of Smart Airports.
Topics to be Covered:
Devansh Kakkar
Sr. Technical Specialist - AEC
Autodesk