Exclusive Webinar for Airport Authority of India

BIM for Smart Airports

Apr 8, 2022 | 11:00 AM -12:00 PM

The aviation sector is growing at a rapid pace where modern airports are being planned across the country. Modern technologies like BIM, AI/Machine Learning and Digital Twin will help fuel this growth and build the infrastructure of the future. Leveraging BIM will help minimize rework and improve collaboration on design, construction, retrofit and maintenance of New and Existing Airports.

Join us for this session in which we will present Autodesk’s Connected BIM Workflows for Design , Construction and Operation of Smart Airports.

Topics to be Covered:

  • BIM-GIS connected workflows for Site
  • Planning & Feasibility Analysis Preliminary
  • Detailed Design of Airside (Runway, Taxiway etc) and Landside (Terminal Building , Parking Lot, Approach Road etc.)
  • Design Automation and Simulation on Airport Projects Common Data Environment
  • IOT and Advances Analytics for Real-time performance monitoring
  • Case Studies – India and Global Projects.

Speakers

Devansh Kakkar

Sr. Technical Specialist - AEC
Autodesk