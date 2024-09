Legal Terms and conditions

Autodesk's SRPs for user subscriptions for most products are going up starting March 29th, 2022. The actual SRP increase will vary by product. The following products are excluded:

Monthly products subscriptions excluded from India price change: 3ds Max Monthly Subscription Alias Concept Monthly Subscription Alias Surface Monthly Subscription AutoCAD mobile app Premium Monthly Subscription BIM Collaborate - Monthly Subscription BIM Collaborate Pro - Monthly Subscription VRED Design Monthly Subscription VRED Presenter Monthly Subscription VRED Professional Monthly Subscription Annual and 3yr product subscriptions excluded from India price change: Alias Concept 1 Year Subscription Alias Concept 3 Year Subscription Alias Surface 1 Year Subscription Alias Surface 3 Year Subscription AutoCAD mobile app Premium 1 Year Subscription AutoCAD mobile app Premium 3 Year Subscription BIM Collaborate 1 Year Subscription BIM Collaborate 3 Year Subscription BIM Collaborate Pro 1 Year Subscription BIM Collaborate Pro 3 Year Subscription Fusion 360 - Additive Build Extension 1 Year Subscription Fusion 360 - Generative Design Extension 1 Year Subscription Fusion 360 - Machining Extension 1 Year Subscription Fusion 360 - Manage Extension 1 Year Subscription Fusion 360 - Product Design Extension 1 Year Subscription Fusion 360 - Simulation Extension 1 Year Subscription Fusion 360 1 Year Subscription Fusion 360 3 Year Subscription Fusion 360 Nesting and Fabrication Extension 1 Year Subscription VRED Design 1 Year Subscription VRED Design 3 Year Subscription VRED Presenter 1 Year Subscription VRED Presenter 3 Year Subscription VRED Professional 1 Year Subscription VRED Professional 3 Year Subscription

The following license types not impacted by price changes: