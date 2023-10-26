The biggest challenge of this BIM project was to create and manage a high-volume of 3D construction drawings with a sharp precision and in a constrained timeline.

For creating flawless site designs, an adaptive drawing environment was a must and Autodesk’s Revit truly lived up to its reputation. Using Revit, TCE was able to create three to four design options in three dimensional formats for the client to choose from. Upon finalising one of the options, Revit helped create perfectly optimised site designs for statutory approval in a record time limit of 3 days.

Statutory designs that were created required to be drawn with extreme precision as well as faster speed. A rapid roll out of these drawings is a much-needed requirement to keep pace with the tight timeline set by the authorities for giving statutory approvals.

Also, for any BIM service provider, managing site designs is increasingly complex due to the involvement of multiple project stakeholders. Intelligent information management, simplified design workflows, cross-discipline collaboration, clash detection, etc. are much needed prior to the construction phase for the success of any BIM project.

Autodesk’s Revit came in handy for TCE in rolling out a large number of drawings keeping up with the deadlines by eliminating rework and iterations (to less than 1 percent) to make the entire project delivery super-efficient. Since the construction drawings were already in three-dimensional formats, Revit helped in reducing the project development time from an average of 1 month to only about 5 days.