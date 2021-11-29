FUTUREWORKS REIMAGINES STORYTELLING OF THE FUTURE WITH CLOUD COLLABORATION

Being a premier provider of VFX and post-production services, with over 300 artists operating from Mumbai and Chennai, task switching and broken collaboration posed a perennial hurdle for FutureWorks. Global studios operating in different time zones, and pandemic-driven remote working requirements added to their challenges. To maintain its reputation as leaders in production management, FutureWorks unleashed a powerful production pipeline with the use of Autodesk’s Shotgrid.

They also faced the challenge of sourcing complete information as very often feedback was lost when communicated across levels. Integration with Shotgrid has simplified the process of uploading, downloading, and locating files, freeing artist bandwidth to focus on productivity