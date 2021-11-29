FUTUREWORKS REIMAGINES STORYTELLING OF THE FUTURE WITH CLOUD COLLABORATION

According to Siddharta Basu, Pipeline Specialist, FutureWorks Media Shotgrid is an application that talks well with your other softwares. It provides a suite of tools which you can pick and choose from to build and customize your pipeline.”
Working largely with long-form content creators, FutureWorks Media is a leading provider of end-to-end services in visual effects, production equipment, and picture & sound post-production. Most Indian & International content creators, feature filmmakers, and OTTs working in different language markets count on their expertise for timely deliverables and world-class services. Using Shotgrid , FutureWorks enhanced creativity and collaboration ensuring team visibility, smoother workflows, and closed feedback loops, leading to an 2x increase in productivity
According to Siddharta Basu, Pipeline Specialist, FutureWorks Media Shotgrid is an application that talks well with your other softwares. It provides a suite of tools which you can pick and choose from to build and customize your pipeline.”
“At FutureWorks we are at a stage where today people don’t know how to work without Shotgrid. A project involves both creative and collaborative time. By reducing their collaborative time, Shotgrid has enabled our artists to spend maximum energies on creative time; enabling them to meet multiple deliverables at the same time.”
—Gaurav Gupta, CEO, Futureworks Media
Emmay Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Being a premier provider of VFX and post-production services, with over 300 artists operating from Mumbai and Chennai, task switching and broken collaboration posed a perennial hurdle for FutureWorks. Global studios operating in different time zones, and pandemic-driven remote working requirements added to their challenges. To maintain its reputation as leaders in production management, FutureWorks unleashed a powerful production pipeline with the use of Autodesk’s Shotgrid.
They also faced the challenge of sourcing complete information as very often feedback was lost when communicated across levels. Integration with Shotgrid has simplified the process of uploading, downloading, and locating files, freeing artist bandwidth to focus on productivity
The primary benefit which FutureWorks credits Shotgrid with is that it has released significant asset capacity to create and iterate, increasing their productivity manifold. This gave them top-level perspective of projects and empowered them to drill down to minute details if needed. The team could run reports in various ways while ensuring that projects moved as per schedule. With shots and final approvals coming in at the nth hour, last-minute changes have been a norm in production management. In such a scenario, managers at FutureWorks were spending an inordinate amount of time scouring artiste schedules to allocate tasks. They now have clear visibility of artist’s schedules and deliverables. They can now identify the right artist to assign roles and responsibilities, filling scheduling gaps proactively and with ease. Working with tight deadlines, artistes would spend valuable time on locating the correct version of a file that needed to be worked with.
FutureWorks required a cloud-based software which could be customized as per the needs of their project. With in-built out-of-the-box tools already in place, Shotgrid's Pipeline Toolkit allows plug-and-play integration with their regular creative tools. These can further be customized to fit the needs of the Studios.
Additionally, in today’s hyper-connected world, protecting assets against data leakage and piracy was a priority for FutureWorks. Shotgrid’s security layers, multi-pack authentications, IP restrictions, and permission settings requiring verifications, leave no scope for vulnerability. “Autodesk’s offers FutureWorks data security at par with the best available in the industry, making us chooses them as our trusted partner in cloud services ”- Gaurav Gupta, CEO, FutureWorks Media The ready support available in the Autodesk community is extremely helpful. They can count on the active participants of the Shotgrid community to help them resolve issues and queries whenever needed.
They can count on the active participants of the Shotgrid community to help them resolve issues and queries whenever needed. Their confidence in Shotgrid is firmed because of the “sheer might of the Autodesk community behind it and the modular workflow they enable.” Shotgrid is constantly striving to upgrade itself and adds new features regularly.
They appreciate that team gives inputs and suggestions from FutureWorks and other community members serious consideration while developing new features. It is their inclusive approach that lends them a competitive advantage over other industry players, finally helping them bag the prestigious and coveted Sci-tech and Tech Emmy Awards.
As Shotgrid Create is a desktop experience built specifically for creative teams using Shotgrid, It helps teams collaborate more eciently by helping artists and reviewers quickly see what they need to work on, submit work, and review media. For us Shotgrid Create has taken Reviewing Dailies from being an end of the day event, to Reviewing Dailies anytime/ anywhere
“Switching to Shotgrid has helped FutureWorks in reducing the run time of their meetings. With all assets on the same page, and with the right information available at the right time, the conversations at Futureworks are now more meaningful and productive.Working on Shotgrid establishes a tightly integrated cycle in which an artist submits the assigned work to the cloud, which can then be reviewed by internal and external stakeholders for feedback and gets submitted to the cloud again. ”
“Autodesk’s offers FutureWorks data security at par with the best available in the industry, making us chooses them as our trusted partner in cloud services ”- Gaurav Gupta, CEO, FutureWorks Media The ready support available in the Autodesk community is extremely helpful. They can count on the active participants of the Shotgrid community to help them resolve issues and queries whenever needed.
—Gaurav Gupta, CEO, FutureWorks Media