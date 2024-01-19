Armed with Autodesk BIM 360 Glue and Revit, the team went through a world of possibilities. The software allowed them to navigate the treacherous terrain with precision, analysing every contour, every gradient. With this newfound insight, they crafted a landscape that not only stabilized the land but also beckoned the greenery to flourish.

But this wasn't merely about aesthetics. Sustainability was the main aspect of the project. PIS Madurai's campus became a testament to the power of sustainable design. Embracing the ethos of connected BIM, the project adopted matrices that meticulously tracked material usage, reducing wastage. It was a declaration of war against resource inefficiency.

The most remarkable achievement was the preservation of over 60% of the site's natural flora and fauna. A verdant canyon area stood as a testament to their dedication to biodiversity. And as the existing ecosystem thrived, the need for extensive landscaping dwindled, sparing precious resources.