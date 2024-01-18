PINNACLE INFOTECH SOLUTIONS
Pinnacle Infotech Solutions offers Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions to Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) firms globally. They have successfully executed BIM projects in 43 countries spread across 6 continents.
Aerial perspective of New Children's Hospital, Ireland
Photo courtesy of Pinnacle Infotech Solutions.
In the heart of Ireland, a monumental endeavour was underway: the creation of the New Children's Hospital (NCH). This visionary project aimed to merge the services of three children's hospitals into a state-of-the-art paediatric healthcare center, a beacon of hope for Ireland's sickest children and teenagers. At the forefront of this remarkable undertaking was Jones Engineering an esteemed Ireland based, global engineering company. With a broad spectrum of expertise, ranging from industrial services to data center solutions, Jones Engineering was no stranger to complex projects. Their forte lay in the realm of mechanical engineering, including HVAC systems, plumbing, fire protection, and industrial pipes. Collaborating closely with Pinnacle, they embarked on a journey that would test their mettle and expertise.
Pipe installation
Photo courtesy of Pinnacle Infotech Solutions.
A pivotal aspect of the project's success lay in the use of advanced technology. Autodesk's suite of tools, including BIM 360, Revit, and Navisworks, became instrumental in orchestrating the collaboration of numerous stakeholders and subcontractors. These tools streamlined processes, from model assessment to drawing generation, and even facilitated the execution of prefabrication and construction. The results were nothing short of astonishing – the New Children's Hospital (NCH) stood as a testament to the power of modern technology in construction.
WHB Connection
Photo courtesy of Pinnacle Infotech Solutions.
The project's sheer magnitude presented a myriad of challenges. Traditional building techniques would not suffice; a comprehensive Building Information Modelling (BIM) approach was essential. With BIM 360 and the work-sharing model in Revit, Pinnacle and Jones Engineering could effectively consolidate progress information, overcoming the hurdles of coordinating multiple parties.
The collaboration was seamless, enhancing overall output and precision. Yet, it wasn't just about technology; it was about overcoming the complexities that arose. The management of numerous Revit models for various zones and trades proved to be a significant obstacle. However, Pinnacle's expertise came to the fore, as they utilized Navisworks to address issues and ensure precise coordination. The creation of over 221 Requests for Information (RFIs) demonstrated their commitment to meticulous work.
Navigating the peculiar shape of the building and integrating a wide range of materials and fittings required finesse. With Revit schedules, the project team executed the selection and coordination of materials flawlessly. Despite the challenges posed by the low ceiling space, Pinnacle's expertise shone as they established a recirculating water supply network, a critical element in maintaining health and safety regulations.
The integration of the diverse parties involved was where BIM 360 played a vital role. It bridged communication gaps, facilitating smooth data sharing and conflict resolution. Revit, with its user-friendly interface and scheduling features, managed contractors, and subcontractors adeptly. Parameter data in Revit enabled the intricate scheduling of equipment and accessories across multiple zones, levels, and locations.
At the heart of conflict detection and coordination lay Navisworks. Its dynamic visualization allowed stakeholders to develop conflict reports and opinions, expediting resolutions. The enhanced stakeholder communication offered by Navisworks proved to be a game-changer, facilitating the smooth progression of the project. The adoption of Autodesk's technologies wasn't just a matter of convenience; it was a strategic move that yielded tangible results. Collaboration improved, conflicts diminished, workflows optimized, and precious time and resources were saved. The return on investment was evident in the increased project quality, precision, and coordination. The triumphant merger of BIM 360, Revit, and Navisworks underscored their remarkable capabilities in driving efficiency and ensuring project triumph.
In the end, the New Children's Hospital stood tall, a testament to human ingenuity, collaboration, and the potent capabilities of modern technology. Jones Engineering and Pinnacle's unwavering commitment to excellence transformed a vision into a tangible reality, setting a precedent for the future of the AEC industry.