The project's sheer magnitude presented a myriad of challenges. Traditional building techniques would not suffice; a comprehensive Building Information Modelling (BIM) approach was essential. With BIM 360 and the work-sharing model in Revit, Pinnacle and Jones Engineering could effectively consolidate progress information, overcoming the hurdles of coordinating multiple parties.

The collaboration was seamless, enhancing overall output and precision. Yet, it wasn't just about technology; it was about overcoming the complexities that arose. The management of numerous Revit models for various zones and trades proved to be a significant obstacle. However, Pinnacle's expertise came to the fore, as they utilized Navisworks to address issues and ensure precise coordination. The creation of over 221 Requests for Information (RFIs) demonstrated their commitment to meticulous work.