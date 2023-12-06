L&T Construction is a division of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) a major Indian technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate, with global operations. L&T addresses critical needs in key sectors - Hydrocarbon, Infrastructure, Power, Process Industries and Defence - for customers in over 30 countries around the world.

L&T Construction is India's largest construction organization and ranked among the world's top contractors. It offers EPC solutions to execute large industrial and infrastructure projects from concept to commissioning on a turnkey basis with single-source responsibility. Their multiple businesses encompass distinct but complementary capabilities, that address different segments of infrastructure and industry.