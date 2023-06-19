With innovation at its core, Jendamark India is providing Auto OEMs in India unique solutions, high precision engineering at a competitive price. Based in Pune with its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility Jendamark India now from several decades have been successfully providing its customers with world-class machine, infrastructure and solutions.

Autodesk has always been a partner in Jendamark's digital journey. Discover how early adoption of advanced technology enabled Jendamark to come up with innovative solutions that could provide a first-mover advantage to their customers.