Until recently, trends favoured international manufacturing of tools due to its cost-effectiveness and faster production times compared to local manufacturers. However, this often-posed challenges in troubleshooting, as collaborating with international teams can be difficult. The "Make in India" initiative has shifted the focus towards strengthening domestic production and tool manufacturing. Local tool production allows project leads to work closely with manufacturers, increasing the likelihood of getting the mold tooling right on the first attempt.

In today’s competitive market, traditional product development methods—like trial-and-error or relying on experience—are no longer sufficient. These outdated approaches lead to delays and inefficiencies in bringing new products to market.

Goldmedal Electricals transitioned from traditional design methods to 3D CAD and CAD/CAM integration, pioneering advanced technology adoption. As the company expanded into new segments, it faced challenges like shorter product lifecycles and intensified competition.