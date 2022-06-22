"We saved almost 30-40% of our time. It would be impossible to have met the challenging schedule without the BIM workflow. It resulted in 20% cost savings for us and much more for the owners as we could optimize the design”
Pinnacle Infotech has been providing BIM engineering services to architects, engineers, and contractors globally. The company has over 30 years experience of adding certainty to AEC, and has successfully completed 7500+ landmark projects including the world’s tallest skyscraper under construction, in Jeddah.
Creating innovative building designs and doing efficient information modeling in a construction project like the iconic Jeddah Tower, which is one of the world’s tallest buildings under construction, is fairly challenging.
—BIMAL PATWARI, Founder & CEO of Pinnacle Infotech
Some amazing facts that make the Jeddah Tower project overwhelming are:
Building a tower that is more than the half-a-mile high from ground level can present great unforeseen challenges that can potentially overrun costs and project delivery schedules. Autodesk’s state-of-the-art software, Revit along with AutoCAD and 3ds Max, provided the much-needed foresight to project engineers while creating designs that were optimized for MEFP services with spacecraft-grade accuracy, thereby eliminating rework entirely.
At a height of 630 meters from the ground, creating the world’s highest observation deck demands certainty to the last millimeter - zero room for errors and negligible scope for rework! For fixing any defect (in case of a design error), it would take 4 hours for a lift to deliver sub-assemblies, repair, and replacement material; making rework prohibitively expensive & time-consuming.
Autodesk’s suite – AutoCAD, Revit & 3Ds Max – not only supplemented Pinnacle’s efforts of creating flawless designs but also helped in improving the project turnaround times significantly.
With no drilling allowed post its concrete casting, every single wall penetration had to be planned months before the tower’s construction. Autodesk tools helped Pinnacle in minutely detailing and coordinating every design that eliminated any uncertainties that could have led to cost and time overruns. With 5925 shop drawings and 1255 builders' work drawings for more than 83 floors, seamless communication between a team of 40 project engineers were the key. With the help of Autodesk’s tech suite, Pinnacle was able to combine their project experience with global BIM practices to bring precision in Jeddah Tower’s designs.
While doing MEP designing for such iconic buildings, the most common reason for failure can be ‘uncertainty’. The entire MEP scope can get severely complicated if the building structure is as unique as the Jeddah Tower and has a limited ceiling space with restricted maneuverability.
AUTODESK SOFTWARE TOOLS PROVIDED DESIGNING PRECISION AND YIELDED KEY BENEFITS LIKE:
The management team at the Jeddah Tower also lauded Pinnacle’s precision.
"Pinnacle did an excellent job of deputing a large, experienced team of BIM Engineering professionals on-site and in their production centers. They redesigned the complete MEP services based on our updated requirements which helped us in material finalization and procurement. Identifying the constructability issues in the pre-construction stage saved us all the rework and costs”
—ZIAD ABOUL HOSN, Project Director, MEP, Jeddah Tower
Pinnacle was successful in reducing the project costs by about USD 180 million, a staggering 15 percent of the total project cost. To top this up, they were successful in saving about 40 percent time on the project delivery schedule.