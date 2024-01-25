PAN GULF TECHNOLOGIES
Pan Gulf Technologies is a multi-disciplinary engineering solutions business with ISO 9001 certification. They offer nearly all stakeholders in building, infrastructure, and industrial projects high-quality engineering, design & drafting, and BIM solutions. With just 35 employees when it began operations in 2004, Pan Gulf Technologies is now a significant component of the renowned conglomerate Pan Gulf Holding Saudi Arabia. A core group of highly skilled and experienced engineers, outfitted with advanced software solutions and the most recent edition of relevant international codes, is what drives Pan Gulf's expansion.
Front elevation of the residence
Photo courtesy of Pan Gulf Technologies.
Innovative construction methods were used to design and build a spectacular single-family home in Edwards, CO, located in the Vail Valley of Colorado, spanning 22,321 square feet and a difficult steep lot with a 30-degree slope. This magnificent 5,143 square foot modular home was delivered by utilizing BIM methodology and Autodesk technology which ensured smooth collaboration between the owner, architect, and structural engineer, from conceptual design to construction permit documents. This dedication produced outstanding outcomes and the highest level of client satisfaction.
Revit 3D view
Photo courtesy of Pan Gulf Technologies
From the outset, the team recognized that pushing the boundaries of traditional design practices would require a collaborative approach bolstered by cutting-edge technology. Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Autodesk's suite of tools would prove to be the driving force behind the project's success. Utilizing Autodesk's BIM 360 cloud platform, AutoCAD, Revit, and the Revit Plugin - Enscape, the project team embarked on a revolutionary design process that would transform the way they approached their work. The flexibility offered by Revit's Design Option and Model In-Place components feature allowed them to create modular arrangements and present multiple design options to the client. This innovative approach empowered the client to make informed decisions, fostering efficient decision-making and adaptability in the design workflow.
30-degree slope
Photo courtesy of Pan Gulf Technologies
The magic of Autodesk's technology was further amplified through real-time collaboration tools, transcending the limitations of traditional communication methods. This not only saved valuable time, but also significantly reduced costs compared to conventional 2D drafting methods. Revit's advanced 3D modelling capabilities proved instrumental in accelerating design iterations and facilitating swift adjustments. Live sessions allowed for collective input and immediate changes, ensuring that the design remained dynamic and responsive to evolving needs. The ability to identify clashes and constructability issues early in the process through Autodesk's BIM technology minimized the risk of expensive rework, leading to improved construction efficiency and reduced project delays.
The project's challenges were as unique as its location. Navigating the intricate terrain of the steep slope demanded meticulous attention to structural integrity and foundation design. The modular construction approach introduced complexities, requiring precise alignment, and fit during assembly. Height limitations posed a challenge, altering the design and elevation of the building's roof. Adhering to regulations required adjustments to roof slope and overhangs, a process that exemplified the importance of iterative design during development. Despite these challenges, Autodesk's technology proved to be the guiding light that led the team through the maze of obstacles. BIM 360's cloud-based platform fostered seamless communication and coordination among team members spread across different locations.
The Cut and Fill option in Revit facilitated accurate calculations for grading, enhancing cost estimation and minimizing material waste. Work sets, Filters, and Design Options empowered the team to address complex design challenges in real-time, ensuring that modifications could be made swiftly and effectively.
Revit's versatility in managing roof slopes and height limitations played a pivotal role. Visualization and communication of changes were effortless, thanks to design options and annotation methods. The project's reliance on Autodesk technology was further enhanced by the robust Revit Help community, a valuable resource that provided solutions to generic issues and amplified the team's proficiency.
Sustainability was a thread that ran through the project's fabric. While the primary focus was on residential design, sustainability principles were woven into the project. The connected BIM approach enabled the tracking of material usage and optimization of material efficiency, reducing waste. Enscape in the Revit plugin facilitated the visual simulation of different material appearances, aiding in the selection of sustainable building materials. While the quantitative sustainability indicators were not the main concern, the project followed sustainable practices, supporting effective resource use, and minimizing environmental impact.