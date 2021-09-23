TechnoStruct is a full-service mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) firm providing localized engineering, building information modelling (BIM), and virtual design construction (VDC) services to players across the construction spectrum.

An emerging name in the American design and construction technology space, TechnoStruct has been part of some of the most prestigious projects in the Northern California region, including the Apple Headquarters, SFO International Airport Extension, Transbay Transit Center, New Stanford Hospital, Ford Research, and Innovation Center, and Kaiser Permanente Medical Buildings, among others.

The company has a presence across seven states in the US and a BIM consulting team that supports its engineering team. TechnoStruct’s teams work on vertical and horizontal construction for residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. Its clients are spread across sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, education, and corporate. The company works with several major American contractors such as Harrison Drywall, Redwood Electric Group, Emcore Group, Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus, Bay City Mechanical, CH Reynolds, and DDL Plumbing, to name a few.