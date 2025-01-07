Addressing the challenges of shrinkage and warpage in injection molding requires optimizing process parameters and conducting extensive testing. For Atomberg, Autodesk Moldflow played a pivotal role in identifying the factors influencing these defects and validating solutions through simulation.

The team began with an in-depth analysis of the causes of warpage. Moldflow simulations revealed significant warpage in the Z-direction, exceeding specifications. To tackle this, the team explored alternative materials, testing each through Moldflow to evaluate their impact on warpage. Uneven volumetric shrinkage was identified as a critical factor affecting dimensional stability and quality.

In the first iteration, the team selected a plastic material B with similar mechanical strength to the original. As shown in Figure 1 & 2 for Material B, Moldflow simulations demonstrated a 26% reduction in warpage and a 25% decrease in the time to reach ejection temperature, significantly improving the process. However, the results still left room for enhancement. Shantanu Chanda (Specialist Moldflow Simulation) conducted multiple iterations of Moldflow simulations to provide enhanced insights and valuable data.

The material C (As shown in Figure 1 & 2) tested in the next Moldflow iteration yielded exceptional results: a 34% reduction in warpage, bringing it well below acceptable limits, and a 40% decrease in the time to reach ejection temperature, ensuring superior cooling performance.

By leveraging Moldflow’s powerful simulation capabilities, Atomberg optimized material selection and process parameters, achieving significant improvements in product quality and production efficiency.

As Mr. Ayush Jena (Lead Vendor Development at Atomberg Technologies) noted, “A correct warpage prediction is essential to ensure product quality. To accurately predict the warpage tendency and value, material properties play a crucial role in simulation.”