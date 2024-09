Bangalore-based EV start-up Simple Energy which was incorporated in September 2019, has been working towards developing an Indian brand of electric vehicles which can compete with the existing IC engine scooters in terms of performance added with smarter features. Simple Energy e-scooter, Simple One has a claimed range of 203KM in eco mode and 236KM in IDC, top speed of 105KMPH and 0-80% battery recharge in 60 minutes (fast charger).

Simple Energy specializes in the manufacture of smart electric two-wheelers. They are a team of EV enthusiasts, designers, engineers, and problem-solvers coming together to make smart, supercharging, and affordable two-wheelers.