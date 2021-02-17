Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2020

Keyboard ALT + g to toggle grid overlay
Credit/Copyright Attribution: Stripped Pixel/Shutterstock.com
Credit/Copyright Attribution: Stripped Pixel/Shutterstock.com
Design, Build and Operate San Wai Sewage Treatment Works – Phase 1
Global Switch Hong Kong - Design and Built Data Centre at TKO
Provision of Temporary Facilities at Existing Open Playground of Junior Police Call Permanent Activity Centre and Integrated Youth Training Camp at Pat Heung
InnoCell
Kai Tak Sports Park
Development of the Technology to Use Building Information Modelling for Statutory and Building Control Submission
Shaping a Digital Future - BIM, Space and Asset
Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns - Site Preparation and Access Tunnel Construction
Construction of Dry Weather Flow Interceptor at Cherry Street Box Culvert
Residential Project Development Project at 3 Lung Kui Road, Beacon Hill, Kowloon
Uprating of Chai Wan Salt Water Supply System
Design, Build and Operate First Stage of Tseung Kwan O Desalination Plant
Proposed Residential Development at NKIL 6584, Off Sin Fat Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon & Residential Development at NKIL 6564 Kai Tak Area 1L, Site1, Kai Tak, Kowloon
Commercial Development at KTIL240, 98 How Ming Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Design for Manufacture and Assembly of Temporary Vehicular Steel Bridge Across A Kung Kok Street of Sha Tin Caverns Project
Digitalization of Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA)
Renovation for Humanitarian Project – Zheng Sheng College
Integrating BIM-GIS with IoT-AI for Urban Walkability Analysis
Privacy Settings | Privacy/Cookies (Updated) | Legal Notices & Trademarks | Report Noncompliance | Site map | © 2020 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved