Credit/Copyright Attribution: Stripped Pixel/Shutterstock.com

Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2020

Download BIM Awards booklet

of

Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2020 Highlights

Award Winners

  • CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

    Shing Kai Road 132kV Substation

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  • Drainage Services Department, HKSAR Government

    AECOM Asia Company Limited

    ATAL-Degremont-China Harbour Joint Venture

    Design, Build and Operate San Wai Sewage Treatment Works – Phase 1

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  • Gammon Engineering & Construction Company Limited

    Global Switch Hong Kong - Design and Built Data Centre at TKO

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  • Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

    Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

    Provision of Temporary Facilities at Existing Open Playground of Junior Police Call Permanent Activity Centre and Integrated Youth Training Camp at Pat Heung

    Download as PDF

  • Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

    Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

    Leigh & Orange Limited

    InnoCell

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  • Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

    Kai Tak Sports Park Limited

    Home Affairs Bureau, HKSAR Government

    Kai Tak Sports Park

    Download as PDF

Industry Influencer Awards

  • Independent Checking Unit, Office of the Permanent Secretary for Transport and Housing (Housing), HKSAR Government

    Development of the Technology to Use Building Information Modelling for Statutory and Building Control Submission

    Download as PDF

  • The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – Campus Development Office

    Shaping a Digital Future - BIM, Space and Asset

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

Honorable Mentions

  • Drainage Services Department, HKSAR Government

    AECOM Asia Company Limited

    China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

    MTECH Engineering Company Limited

    Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns - Site Preparation and Access Tunnel Construction

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  • Drainage Services Department, HKSAR Government

    Black & Veatch Hong Kong Limited

    Vircon Limited

    Construction of Dry Weather Flow Interceptor at Cherry Street Box Culvert

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  • Kerry Properties Limited

    Residential Project Development Project at 3 Lung Kui Road, Beacon Hill, Kowloon

    Download as PDF

  • Nan Fung Development Limited

    AIRSIDE

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  • Water Supplies Department, HKSAR Government

    Uprating of Chai Wan Salt Water Supply System

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  • Water Supplies Department, HKSAR Government

    AJC Joint Venture

    Black & Veatch Hong Kong Limited

    WSP (Asia) Limited

    Design, Build and Operate First Stage of Tseung Kwan O Desalination Plant

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  • Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited

    Proposed Residential Development at NKIL 6584, Off Sin Fat Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon & Residential Development at NKIL 6564 Kai Tak Area 1L, Site1, Kai Tak, Kowloon

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  • Yee Fai Construction Company Limited

    Commercial Development at KTIL240, 98 How Ming Street, Kowloon, Hong Kong

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

Young BIMers of the Year

  1. Ir. Lee Ming Kiu, Owen (AECOM Asia Company Limited)

    Design for Manufacture and Assembly of Temporary Vehicular Steel Bridge Across A Kung Kok Street of Sha Tin Caverns Project

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  2. Wan Cheuk Lam, Nelson

    (Gammon Construction Limited)

    Digitalization of Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA)

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

Outstanding Students

  1. The Chinese University of Hong Kong

    Renovation for Humanitarian Project – Zheng Sheng College

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

  2. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

    Integrating BIM-GIS with IoT-AI for Urban Walkability Analysis

    Watch Story
    Download as PDF

