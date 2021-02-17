Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2019

Keyboard ALT + g to toggle grid overlay
Credit/Copyright Attribution: Stripped Pixel/Shutterstock.com
CIC-Zero Carbon Park (CIC-ZCP) – Integration of BIM-AM (Building Information Modeling – Asset Management) with IoT (Internet of Things)
Property Development at Wong Chuk Hang Station Package Two
Sustainable BIM FM Platform for URA (Project MK01)
Lung Tsun Stone Bridge Preservation Corridor
EMSD Headquarter – Customer Services Centre (CSC)
Modular Flat Design in Public Housing Developments - Adopting BIM for Collaboration and Integration
Development of a three-dimensional (3-D) Building Information Model (BIM) for the Hong Kong Observatory’s (HKO) Tate’s Cairn Weather Radar Station (TCWRS) for enhancing education, training, calibration and maintenance of the radar system.
Ir Yuen Piu Hung, Francis, Electronic Engineer
Integrating BIM and IoT for Facility Management
