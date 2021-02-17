Keyboard ALT + g to toggle grid overlay

Credit/Copyright Attribution: Stripped Pixel/Shutterstock.com

Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2019

Download BIM Awards booklet

Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2019 Highlights

Winning Organizations

  • CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

    Queen’s Hill 132kV Substation

  • Construction Industry Council & Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR Government

    CIC-Zero Carbon Park (CIC-ZCP) – Integration of BIM-AM (Building Information Modeling – Asset Management) with IoT (Internet of Things)

  • Kerry Properties Limited, Sino Land Company Limited & MTR Corporation Limited

    Property Development at Wong Chuk Hang Station Package Two

  • Urban Renewal Authority & AECOM Asia Company Limited

    Sustainable BIM FM Platform for URA (Project MK01)

  • Urban Renewal Authority

    Central Market Revitalisation Project

Honorable Mentions

  • Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

    Lung Tsun Stone Bridge Preservation Corridor

  • Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR Government & WSP Hong Kong Limited

    EMSD Headquarter – Customer Services Centre (CSC)

  • Hong Kong Housing Authority, HKSAR Government

    Modular Flat Design in Public Housing Developments - Adopting BIM for Collaboration and Integration

  • Hong Kong Observatory, HKSAR Government

    Development of a three-dimensional (3-D) Building Information Model (BIM) for the Hong Kong Observatory’s (HKO) Tate’s Cairn Weather Radar Station (TCWRS) for enhancing education, training, calibration and maintenance of the radar system.

Young BIMer of the Year

  1. Electrical and Mechanical Services Department

    Ir Yuen Piu Hung, Francis, Electronic Engineer

Outstanding Student

  1. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

    Integrating BIM and IoT for Facility Management

