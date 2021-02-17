Keyboard ALT + g to toggle grid overlay

Credit/Copyright Attribution: Stripped Pixel/Shutterstock.com

Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2018

Download BIM Awards booklet

Winning Organization

  • Arup & Greenwich Investors Limited

    Renovation Works of Greenwich Centre

    Read Story

  • Civil Engineering and Development Department, HKSAR Government & AECOM Asia Company Limited & Leighton-China State Joint Venture

    Tseung Kwan O - Lam Tin Tunnel

    Read Story

  • CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

    Smart Sustainable Substation

    Read Story

  • Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

    Main Contract Works for the Proposed Development at Tung Chung Town Lot No. 2 and 11

    Read Story

  • Link Real Estate Investment Trust & Nan Fung Development Limited

    The Quayside

    Read Story

  • Urban Renewal Authority

    Project Ma Tau Wai

    Read Story

  • Water Supplies Department, HKSAR Government & Ming Hing – Ming Hing Civil – Vasteam Joint Venture & Summit Technology (Hong Kong) Limited

    In-situ Re-provisioning of Sha Tin Water Treatment Works (South Works) – Advance Works

    Read Story

Honorable Mention

  • Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

    Seamless Conversion from Revit Structural Model to CSWP Drawings and Bridging BIM throughout the Project Cycle

    Read Story

  • Nan Fung Development Limited

    Island Garden

    Read Story

  • Nan Fung Development Limited

    LP6

    Read Story

  • Urban Renewal Authority

    Application of BIM concept to Building Rehabilitation Works

    Read Story

Autodesk Pioneer of BIM Award

  1. Hong Kong Housing Authority, HKSAR Government

    Housing Authority's New BIM Standard and Guideline

    Read Story

