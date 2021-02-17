Keyboard ALT + g to toggle grid overlay

Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2017

Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2017 Highlights

Winning Organization

  • CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

    BIM Life Vitality ．Power of Kai Tak Cable Tunnel

  • Drainage Services Department, HKSAR Government and Summit Technology (Hong Kong) Limited

    Advance Works for Shek Wu Hui Sewage Treatment Works (Further Expansion Phase 1A and Sewerage Works at Ping Che Ro)

  • Hong Kong Housing Authority, HKSAR Government

    BIM-enabled Semi-automated Foundation Design (BIM-SAFD) and

    BIM-enabled Residential Thermal Transfer Value Calculation (BIM-RTTV)

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

    Proposed Residential Development at Inland Lot No. 8963, Stubbs Road

  • Urban Renewal Authority

    Shanghai Street/Argyle Street Preservation and Revitalisation Project

  • Water Supplies Department, HKSAR Government

    Expansion of Tai Po Water Treatment Works (TPWTW)

Honorable Mention

  • Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

    Refuse Collection Point at Kai Tak Development, Kowloon

  • Chun Wo Construction & Engineering Company Limited

    The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation Jockey Club Breast Health Centre (Kowloon)

  • Civil Engineering and Development Department, HKSAR Government and AECOM Asia Company Limited

    Widening of Tai Po Road (Sha Tin Section)

  • Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited

    Proposed Residential Development at T.M.T.L No.515, King Sau Lane, Tuen Mun

