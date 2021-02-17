Keyboard ALT + g to toggle grid overlay

Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2016

Download BIM Awards booklet here

Winning Organization

  • AECOM Asia Company Ltd & Drainage Services Department, HKSAR Government

    Shek Wu Hui Sewage Treatment Works
    - Further Expansion Phases 1A and 1B
    - Design and Construction

  • Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

    Eastern District Cultural Square

  • CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

    Refurbishment of External Façade at CLP Shatin Centre

  • Drainage Services Department, HKSAR Government

    Adoption of Knowledge-based Building Information Modeling for E&M Asset Management Supplemented with Mobile Technology - A Case Study in Public Sewage Pumping Facilities

  • Hip Hing Joint Venture

    Design and Construction of West Kowloon Government Offices in Yau Ma Tei

Honorable Mention

  • Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

    Fishermen Cultural Centre

  • Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR Government

    Lifecycle Building Information Modelling - Asset Management (BIM-AM) System for Buildings Operation and Maintenance

  • P&T Architects & Engineers Limited

    Malvern College Hong Kong

  • Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited

    Proposed Residential Development at Sha Tin Town Lot No.566

  • Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited

    Proposed Residential Development at T.M.T.L No.515, King Sau Lane, Tuen Mun

  • SUNeVision Holdings Limited

    MEGA Plus

  • Water Supplies Department, HKSAR Government

    Improvement of Water Supply to Sheung Shui and Fanling

