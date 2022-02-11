Stage design software

Turn creative ideas into stunning sets and stages with Autodesk stage design software.

View products

Image courtesy of Tait Towers

Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace

What is stage design?

Stage or set design is the process of bringing a creative idea to life for a stage production by leveraging tools for design and visualisation. Autodesk provides cutting edge technologies to help the process from design to modelling and creating prototypes with 3D printing all the way to production.

Image courtesy of Tait Towers and Rukes.com

Types of set designs

  • View of the stage for The Light Princess Play at the National Theatre

    Scenic design

    Leverage Autodesk software for digital scenography to design scenery such as stage backdrops and set build-outs for theatrical, film or television productions (US site).

  • 3 actors in The Light Princess Play

    Theatre design

    Visualise stage lighting designs or set placements for any type of theatrical show and enhance the design review process with near accurate renderings in 3D.

  • lights in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace

    Event design

    Design the perfect event stage for concerts, conferences or corporate events ahead of time with sets and lighting that are catered specifically to any venue or space.

Tools for stage design

  • Concert Hall at the Ordway Centre for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota

    3D stage design

    Autodesk's industry-leading CAD software is perfect for modelling stage components including sets and displays and visualising the layout in a 3D environment.

  • Lights for Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace

    Lighting design

    A faster workflow from concept to build for modern stage lighting including video walls and lighting towers through modelling and rendering with Autodesk software.

  • Acrobats balancing on a truss

    Truss design

    No matter how elaborate or large of a concept, Autodesk software can help designers create sturdy truss systems to support any lighting or set backdrop.

AutoCAD shines a light on 3D projection mapping market in Jordan

Set design with AutoCAD

Creating high-quality sets has never been easier with software tools from Autodesk to help every step of the workflow. Designing in AutoCAD can provide 2D drawings, documentation and 3D renders to better communicate the end vision to the carpenters or painters performing the build-out.

Learn more about AutoCAD

Image courtesy of Andrei Visuals

Software for stage design

See how customers are using stage design software

  • Exterior of Stratford Festival theatre

    STRATFORD FESTIVAL

    AutoCAD helps set the stage for Canadian theatre

    By using AutoCAD and experimenting with other technologies such as 3D printing, Andrew Mestern of Stratford Festival delivers incredible set designs.

    Read story (US site)

    Image courtesy of Stratford Festival

  • Scene from Zain Play

    CURIOME

    AutoCAD provides a speedy, collaborative lighting design and stage plan

    With global collaboration between Australia and the Middle East, AutoCAD helps a lightning designer draught and plan for a stage production in Kuwait.

    Read story (US site)

    Image courtesy of Michelle Abdo

  • Peter Pan (Paul Hilton) and Wendy (Madeleine Worrall) in Peter Pan

    NATIONAL THEATRE IN LONDON

    Transporting audiences to new worlds with set design in AutoCAD

    AutoCAD helps project draughtsman Oli Cooper bring stage sets and scenery to life.

    Read story

    Image courtesy of Steve Tanner

FAQs on stage design software

While modern stage design can be complex, there are typically four categories of stages that are often considered as standard: found stages, thrust stages, proscenium stages and arena stages.

Yes, CAD software such as AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT are both available as native apps for Mac OS X along with most of of our other major software products. See a full list of Autodesk Mac-compatible software.

Subscribe to your stage design software of choice on the Autodesk products page. We also offer a free trial download to try any product free for 30 days.

Yes, software such as Fusion 360 can create a lighting effect using "emissive" material available under the "Appearance" dialogue. Additional, you can use 3ds Max for rendering your stage design and simulate lighting with various effects available within the "Environment and Effects" dialogue.

Pricing for all of our stage design software is available on the Autodesk products page. We also offer a free trial download to try any product free for 30 days.