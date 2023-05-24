Watch this panel of professionals in engineering education discuss how Fusion 360’s all-in-one platform is enhancing the educational experience for both teachers and students. Learn how it is being used to transform classrooms and programs into dynamic, innovative learning spaces. The way it actively engages students, giving them opportunities to prepare for the societal and cultural shifts shaping the way products are designed and manufactured in the world of Industry 4.0, while equipping them with the skills and knowledge they will need for careers of the future. In this webinar, the panel will discuss:
Listen and learn how you can help prepare a stronger foundation for learning and ready students for the future of work.
Nate Baker
Instructor of Manufacturing Technologies
Clover Park Technical College Lakewood, WA, USA
Nate builds skills in electrical & mechanical systems, programmable logic controllers, sensors & actuators, robotics, CNC machine centers & quality assurance to prepare students for jobs in automation, robotics, manufacturing, instrumentation & logistics.
Matt Erbach
Instructor, Precision Manufacturing Engineering
Streamwood High School, Streamwood, IL, USA
Matt is a highly regarded skilled-trades teacher in the U.S. Students in his three-year project-based program learn to earn certifications like NIMS (National Institute for Metalworking Skills) to help them attain successful careers in the skilled trades.
Andrew Hewitt
Department Head & Subject Lead
Design & Technology Aston University Engineering
Academy, Birmingham, UK
Andrew helps students make the connection between classroom and real-world learning through Aston’s challenging and innovative employer-linked academic STEM curriculum, readying them for future success by maximizing their employment potential.
Bryn Jones
Engineering Lecturer
Coleg Manai, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Bangor, Wales, UK
Bryn is equipping students with the skills and knowledge employers require to ease the transition into employment, providing work-ready individuals ready to contribute to the overall competitiveness and success of the North Wales economy and beyond.
Iwan Roberts
Engineering Lecturer
Coleg Manai, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Bangor, Wales, UK
Iwan teaches vocational qualifications developed in consultation with local employers, providing learners direct-exposure opportunities to industries they will support, creating graduates who are ready to drive economic growth in the North Wales region..
Simon Leigh
Senior Manager, Industry Portfolio & Marketing
Autodesk, United Kingdom
Prior to joining Autodesk, Simon was a Mechanical Engineering faculty member at the University of Warwick, where he taught courses on design, manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering. He now oversees education thought leadership and portfolio marketing, working closely with education users to understand their needs and create content that helps them learn about industry and technology trends.
Lauren Ryland
Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk Education
Autodesk, San Francisco, CA, USA
As an educator advocate at Autodesk, Lauren s main focus is on the needs of secondary education school leaders, educators, and students. She has spent over 10 years on both the engineering and marketing teams for education teams at technology companies.