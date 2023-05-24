Watch this panel of professionals in engineering education discuss how Fusion 360’s all-in-one platform is enhancing the educational experience for both teachers and students. Learn how it is being used to transform classrooms and programs into dynamic, innovative learning spaces. The way it actively engages students, giving them opportunities to prepare for the societal and cultural shifts shaping the way products are designed and manufactured in the world of Industry 4.0, while equipping them with the skills and knowledge they will need for careers of the future. In this webinar, the panel will discuss:

Current challenges facing educators in secondary, post-secondary & technical education.

How Fusion 360 has been integrated into their curriculum, what specific skills and concepts they are teaching with it, and how it’s changed how and what they teach.

Benefits of using Fusion 360 for engineering education, like its ability to facilitate collaboration, increase creativity, and improve student outcomes.

Examples of successful projects students completed using Fusion 360, how the projects contributed to learning, and how the experiences prepared them for future careers.

The future of design, engineering, and manufacturing education and what role Fusion 360 will play in it.

Listen and learn how you can help prepare a stronger foundation for learning and ready students for the future of work.