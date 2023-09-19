Weekends and evenings spent training to hone the skills to compete and win. Exercises to become quicker, more agile, and competitive with the best of the best.

These aren’t the efforts of athletic competitors that might immediately come to mind. They are members of WorldSkills UK’s training program for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, and they’re ready to take on the challenge of using their talent in digital construction and mechanical engineering to compete in ultimate skills competitions.

Get ready to meet some skills superstars.

At the age of 20, Sophia Ali is already a full-time BIM coordinator at Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN) and a member of Squad UK, hoping to gain a spot and represent the digital construction category at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

And there’s Stuart Lyons who is already on his way to EuroSkills Herning 2025 this fall in Denmark. He’s representing the UK for mechanical engineering and has his eye on WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 as well.

Discover their journeys, the incredible experience of skills competitions for students, and the impact it’s already making on their education and careers.