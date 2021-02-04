SKANSKA SWEDEN

Skanska is one of the world’s most sought-after project development and construction organizations. According to Construction Global Magazine, it is the fifth-largest construction company in the world.

In addition to its wide range of construction projects throughout North America and Europe — building bridges, hospitals, schools, and homes — Skanska also provides strategic leadership and oversight on complex infrastructure projects. This is why the consortium of nations making up the ESS chose Skanska to coordinate the development of its 65,000-square-meter research facility.