Driving digital transformation through Norway’s dramatic landscape

Roads, tunnels, and bridges are more than just infrastructure projects in Norway—they are strategic investments in the future. The ambitious Coastal Highway project aims to connect the country’s rugged west coast via Route E39, 700 miles of winding road that takes 21 hours and seven ferry rides to traverse. To modernize a 15-mile stretch from Kristiansand to Mandal, Norway’s road authority has invested $490 million on a four-lane roadway that includes five tunnels, 47 structures, and the world’s largest balanced cantilever bridge.

The road authority had strict criteria for the project’s digitalization using advanced building information modeling (BIM) technologies to interconnect the design and the built environment. Upping the stakes further, the client attached ambitious goals to this endeavor: reduce the project’s carbon emissions by 20% and do it all in four years.