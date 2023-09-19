Founded in 1951 in London, Murphy is a multi-disciplinary engineering and construction company operating across the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America and Australia. The company delivers complex projects in Transportation, Natural Resources, Energy, and Water, offering both construction and engineering services.

In the Water and Wastewater business unit, Murphy’s BIM and Mechanical Fabrication teams design, build, and maintain water treatment plants across Ireland and the UK, where design and fabrication must be tightly coordinated to meet demanding technical standards.

Autodesk software plays a central role in these workflows. The BIM team relies on Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks, Plant 3D, and Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), while the Mechanical Fabrication team uses Inventor alongside the AEC Collection. Together, these tools support Murphy’s move toward connected and standardized processes that align with its broader Industrialized Construction strategy.