The Autodesk AEC Collection was used in this project, including Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks, and 3ds Max, and allowed for greater productivity and better coordination in the BIM environment. Thanks to Revit and Navisworks, the information could be shared in real-time with the consultants and client. That simplified coordination for luis vidal + arquitectos in all project phases.

One of the challenges of the project was the need to virtually explore an already existing space to quickly apply design solutions. Revit made this both possible and efficient. "One software helped us to virtually rebuild an existing building and stay flexible at every stage of the project, facilitating communication and coordination," says Moreno. "This helped us maximize the efficiency and productivity of the team. We were not looking for a 3D survey software; we needed to interpret the information to translate it into the modeling of the construction process."

As for Navisworks, it served to simulate the construction process, thus anticipating possible contingencies and making efficient decisions. "We model how we build," explains Moreno.