From the development and manufacture of the first concrete plants in 1988 and the launch of the SCADA control equipment in 2000, to the sale of the first international plant at the Bauma international exhibition in Munich in 2007, the company has kept unmodified its principles of quality and aim to serve.

Innovation has been the true driving force and heart of the business, and Frumecar offers its customers complete quality, using the most effective building techniques and best materials, making the most of all the advantages that technology provides.