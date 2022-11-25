Richard Hammerl

Electronics Community Specialist, Fusion 360

Richard is a mechanical engineer with more than 20 years of experience in the electronics sector. As one of the long-time experts for the now standardized PCB design software EAGLE, Richard became a well-know face in the PCB industry in Europe maintaining close ties with manufacturers and clients. His experience and expertise led him in helping integrate PCB design and mechanical CAD. Providing PCB designers and mechanical engineers with better functionality, fewer errors, and shorter lead times.