Spencer Hardcastle
Customer Advocacy Manager, Autodesk Fusion Engagement
Spencer graduated from the Loughborough University, UK with a Master’s degree in Automotive Engineering. He’s held several roles throughout his career, including Applications Engineer at Delcam prior to the acquisition by Autodesk to now managing customer advocacy at Autodesk closing the gap between customer success and the success of Fusion.
Peter Champneys
Research Engineer, Autodesk Fusion
Peter is a manufacturing expert based out of the Autodesk technology center in Birmingham focusing on subtractive and additive manufacturing. A former innovator in residence at Pier 9, he works closely with customers to help them implement and apply emerging technologies such as additive manufacturing and generative design. He has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Sheffield (UK).
James Mann
James Mann Customer Advocacy Manager – Design
James holds a master's degree in manufacturing and mechanical engineering from the University of Warwick. With a background in the design of industrial equipment within the food industry, he brings his expertise to the table as a modeling specialist. James has recently joined Autodesk, driven by his commitment to enhancing the design capabilities of Fusion and ensuring an unparalleled experience for all our customers.
Kieran Gill
Technical Consultant, Autodesk Fusion
Manufacturing Process Specialist for the Customer Engagement Organization based out of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. I currently help by Educating, Demonstrate, Innovate and Validating our processes for customers to make sure our customers can truly "Make Anything" using Fusion.
Richard Hammerl
Autodesk Fusion Community Manager Electronics
Richard is a mechanical engineer with more than 20 years' experience in the electronics sector. As one of the long-time experts for the now standardized PCB design software EAGLE with customers and PCB manufacturers – this made him one of the most well-known faces of the PCB industry in Europe, increasing its popularity. Today his experience and expertise has led him to help integrate PCB design into mechanical CAD – which now is Autodesk Fusion Electronics – providing PCB designers and mechanical engineers with better functionality, reduced errors, and shorter lead times – helping his customers to remain competitive in global markets and increasing profit.
Jacob Weinstock
Customer Advocacy Manager - Design
Jacob ensures that customers' experience in Autodesk Fusion is enhanced by building customer relationships and providing feedback to development teams. Jacob has a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering Design from the University of Manchester and a strong background in the product development process.