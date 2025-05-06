.
Jake Newton
CG Generalist, Vine FX
Jake is a CG Generalist at Vine FX. A graduate of Escape Studios, he began at Time Based Arts on the Tokyo Paralympics ad. Skilled in Maya, ZBrush, Substance & Houdini, his credits include 'The Witcher', 'War of the Worlds', and 'The Lazarus Project'.
Pedrom Dadgostar
Head of 3D, Vine FX
Pedrom is a seasoned CG Supervisor with expert lighting and rendering skills. He recently led The Rig Season 2 and has worked as Lead 3D Artist at MPC Advertising and as a 3D Generalist across various film and TV projects.