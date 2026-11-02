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Ben Eppstein
Water Resources Engineer
Ben Eppstein, Water Resources Engineer at Tarrant Regional Water District, leads hydraulic modeling for North Texas water transmission. He serves on AWWA's Engineering Modeling Applications Committee and is a chapter author for the upcoming M79 Manual.
Nathan Gerdts
Senior Product Manager
Nathan is responsible for water distribution products at Autodesk. A subject matter expert in water/wastewater, specializing in hydraulic modeling, operational analytics, and real-time system forecasting.