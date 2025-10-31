.
Jonathan Geffen
Sales & Product Strategy Manager, Autodesk
Jonathan Geffen is Sales & Product Strategy Manager for Autodesk Fusion, where he focuses on aligning product development with customer needs across industries like furniture and consumer products. With a background in co-founding a furniture design studio and years of experience growing the Fusion business in EMEA, he brings a unique blend of design, manufacturing, and strategic insight. Jonathan is passionate about helping teams streamline workflows, leverage data, and scale smarter with cloud tools.
Nick Lieven
Industry Manager Consumer Products, Autodesk
Nick Lieven is an Industry Manager for Consumer Products based in Stockholm, Sweden. With over 7 years of experience in the consumer products industry, he has developed a strong passion and expertise for creating, developing and managing products that deliver value and satisfaction to both customers and consumers. As an Industry Manager at Autodesk, he helps manufacturers and industry leaders leverage the power of design and manufacturing software to improve their capabilities and outcomes.
Igor Borodovskij
CAD/CAM/PDM Sales Engineer, Čeli APS-JoinerCAD
With over 15 years at Čeli APS-JoinerCAD, Igor Borodovskij helps companies streamline their design and manufacturing workflows through smart CAD, CAM, and PDM solutions. Passionate about technology and collaboration, he manages projects, delivers trainings, and supports customers in achieving efficient, high-quality results.
Manuela Andreani
Industrial Designer, SCM Group
Manuela Andreani is an Industrial Engineer with over 15 years of experience in software for the woodworking industry. She currently leads the Software and Application Department at SCM North America, where she drives customer engagement and business growth by leveraging the latest digital technologies, including AI, IoT, and advanced manufacturing software. Her work focuses on integrating innovative software and digital solutions into manufacturing processes, providing training and software support, and building strategic partnerships to help customers grow their business and unlock new value.