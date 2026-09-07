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Speakers

Image of speaker Roger Nauth

Roger Nauth 

Senior Consultant, Total Economic Impact™ Consulting Practice, Forrester

Roger is a Senior Consultant in Forrester's Total Economic Impact (TEI) practice, developing business cases, financial models, and ROI analyses that help organizations evaluate the value of technology investments and quantify business outcomes.

Image of speaker George Lawrie

George Lawrie

Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research

George is a member of Forrester's advanced manufacturing team, researching supply chain and product lifecycle management platforms that help COOs and VPs transform automotive, aerospace and defense, high-tech, and life science enterprises.

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