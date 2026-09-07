Webinar
The Total Economic Impact™
of Autodesk Business Success Plan
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Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
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Roger Nauth
Senior Consultant, Total Economic Impact™ Consulting Practice, Forrester
Roger is a Senior Consultant in Forrester's Total Economic Impact (TEI) practice, developing business cases, financial models, and ROI analyses that help organizations evaluate the value of technology investments and quantify business outcomes.
George Lawrie
Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research
George is a member of Forrester's advanced manufacturing team, researching supply chain and product lifecycle management platforms that help COOs and VPs transform automotive, aerospace and defense, high-tech, and life science enterprises.