Ignacio Madina
Technical Sales Specialist, Autodesk
Ignacio is a Fusion expert with global experience in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering. A problem solver with a passion for learning, he has used his creativity and Autodesk's tools to develop practical inventions utilized across various industries.
Rahul Patil
Senior Product Management Manager, Simulation, Autodesk
Rahul is a Senior Product Manager for Fusion Simulation, Moldflow, Helius PFA, Inventor Nastran and CFD products at Autodesk. He is a Mechanical Engineer by education with Masters in Mechanical Engineering specializing in Applied Finite Element Analysis.