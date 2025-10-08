.
Luis Salmeron
Full-Stack Data Scientist, Professional Engineering Consultants
With over 18 years of experience in software engineering and quality assurance, Luis brings deep technical knowledge in programming and automation to the AEC industry, developing innovative solutions that bridge technology and efficiency.
Robert Bray
Vice President and General Manager, Autodesk Tandem
Bob is an experienced leader who has successfully launched several new products and technologies. He has a deep understanding of the AEC industry and the built asset lifecycle.
Tim Kelly
Director, Product Strategy, Autodesk Tandem
Tim has a wealth of industry and product experience having worked as a BIM Manager for Satterfield & Pontikes Construction and as a Product Manager at Assemble Systems and Autodesk.
Adam Peter
Subject Matter Expert, Autodesk Tandem
Adam has a passion for removing barriers to adoption and driven by developing meaningful relationships that will help shape the future direction of Autodesk services.