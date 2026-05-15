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Speakers

Tim Kelly

Director, Tandem Product Strategy

Tim has a wealth of industry and product experience having worked as a BIM Manager for Satterfield & Pontikes Construction and as a Product Manager at Assemble Systems and Autodesk. 

Adam Peter

Subject Matter Expert, Autodesk Tandem

Adam has a passion for removing barriers to adoption and is energized by developing meaningful relationships that will help shape the future direction of Autodesk services.

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