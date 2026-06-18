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Phil Williams
Sustainable Real Estate & Construction Executive,
Google
Phil is a transformative executive leading innovative business, design, construction and operations strategies, advancing sustainable environments and new IoT, AI, and analytics-driven solutions while building high-performing teams.
Marie Hunter
President and Founder,
Avixi Inc.
Founder of Avixi Inc., Marie is a civil engineer with 27 years in construction, helping real estate owners maximize 3D model value through digital workflows, asset data, and lifecycle-focused building performance.
Robert Bray
Vice President and General Manager,
Autodesk Tandem
Bob is an experienced leader who has successfully launched several new products and technologies. He has a deep understanding of the AEC industry and the built asset lifecycle.
Casey Mahon
Head of Customer Success,
Autodesk Operations Solutions
Casey is a licensed architect and enterprise SaaS customer success leader with 15 years of experience delivering iconic projects and a strong focus on outcomes measured by what gets built, adopted, and used.