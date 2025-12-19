.
Donny Wong
Manufacturing Specialist,
Autodesk Birmingham Technology Centre
Donny leads factory simulation, digital twin, and shop floor optimization initiatives, applying his robotics and additive manufacturing expertise in connecting advanced technology to real-world production.
Robert Bray
Vice President and General Manager,
Autodesk Tandem
Bob is an experienced leader who has successfully launched several new products and technologies. He has a deep understanding of the AEC industry and the built asset lifecycle.
Tim Kelly
Director, Product Strategy,
Autodesk Tandem
Tim has a wealth of industry and product experience having worked as a BIM Manager for Satterfield & Pontikes Construction and as a Product Manager at Assemble Systems and Autodesk.
Adam Peter
Subject Matter Expert,
Autodesk Tandem
With a passion for bridging the gap between technology and customer engagement, Adam creates content and guidance that enhances and elevates customer product awareness and experiences.