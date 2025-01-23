.
Brendan Dillon
Director of Digital Facilities & Infrastructure, Denver International Airport
DEN has developed a comprehensive leading edge aviation BIM program which is involved in over 200 projects at a time. Brendan is the founder of the annual Airport Information Integration and Innovation forum.
Robert Bray
Vice President and General Manager, Autodesk Tandem
Bob is an experienced leader who has successfully launched several new products and technologies. He has a deep understanding of the AEC industry and the built asset lifecycle.
Tim Kelly
Head of Product Strategy, Autodesk Tandem
Tim has a wealth of industry and product experience having worked as a BIM Manager for Satterfield & Pontikes Construction and as a Product Manager at Assemble Systems and Autodesk.
Adam Peter
Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk Tandem
Adam has a passion for removing barriers to adoption and driven by developing meaningful relationships that will help shape the future direction of Autodesk services.