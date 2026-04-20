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Mark Sully
Senior Sales Specialist
Autodesk
Mark is a 3rd generation engineer with over 30 years of experience helping manufacturing companies around the world, regardless of sector, improve their agility, flexibility and capabilities.
Tim Kelly
Director, Product Strategy,
Autodesk Tandem
Tim has a wealth of industry and product experience having worked as a BIM Manager for Satterfield & Pontikes Construction and as a Product Manager at Assemble Systems and Autodesk.
Adam Peter
Subject Matter Expert,
Autodesk Tandem
With a passion for bridging the gap between technology and customer engagement, Adam creates content and guidance that enhances and elevates customer product awareness and experiences.
Derek Milz
Customer Adoption Specialist,
Autodesk Tandem
Derek specializes in integrating operational technologies like CMMS, BMS, and IoT into digital twins. He drives platform adoption and data connectivity to help clients unlock measurable value from their digital twins.